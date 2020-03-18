GRANTS: Latvia Extends Grant Application Deadlines For Minority Coproductions Featured

2020-03-18

RIGA: The deadline for minority coproduction grants applications has been extended from 27 March to 26 April 2010, with the results to be announced by 26 May 2020. The decision was taken by the National Film Centre of Latvia due to the Coronavirus situation.

The public presentations of the submitted film projects competing for the grants in fiction, documentary and animation film categories, which were due to take place on 2-3 April 2020, are postponed until the end of the state of emergency, and the new dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

At the same time the development grants competition will remain in the scheduled dates and the call for projects will be open from 16 March to 17 April, with the results coming out by 15 May 2020.

On 14 March 2020 the Latvian government announced restrictions including a ban on public gatherings and events until 14 April 2020.

