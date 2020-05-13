13-05-2020

Baltic Sea Docs Forum Calls for Projects

RIGA: The Baltic Sea Docs Forum for Documentaries (BSD), a leading documentary training and pitching event in the Baltic countries, has announced a call for projects. The 24th edition will take place in Riga from 1 to 6 September 2020. The call for projects is open through 8 June.

BSD is accepting applications from independent production companies from the wider Baltic Sea region countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Sweden), Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region, and from other countries if the documentary subject relates to the region. The focus is on full-length creative documentary projects, but cross-media applications are also eligible.

Guidelines and the application form are available at http://balticseadocs.lv/industry/submission_guidelines-2020/.

