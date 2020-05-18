Cinema Splendid Palace Reopens In Riga But Multikino Latvia Ceases Operations

Multikino Latvia had eight screens with the capacity of 1566 seats.
Cultural institutions in Latvia, including cinemas, are now allowed to open, provided that they follow the guidelines, including a maximum of 25 people at the premises or at a small scale event, keeping the distance between people, and providing disinfectants.
Cinema Splendid Palace, a historical venue with two screens and a total capacity of 772 seats, is a member of Europa Cinemas. The cinema will reopen screening the films that were in its repertoire before the closure.
Other cinemas have not yet announced their opening dates.