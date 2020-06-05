Latvia Prepares to Resume Film Production

RIGA: The Minister of Culture of the Republic of Latvia has issued rules that state the social distancing requirements for film productions, allowing the gradual restart of film production in the country.

The rules involve a protocol covering thirteen sections both for the preparation stage of the production and for work on the set. They have been created in a collaboration between epidemiologists, the National Film Centre of Latvia, and Film Producers Association of Latvia.

The regulations cover the issues of distancing, limiting numbers of personnel, lists of all people involved, and sanitation requirements. The full list of the requirements (in Latvian) is available HERE.

Among the first films preparing to start shooting in July is the debut feature by Marta Elīna Martinsone Lame-o’s / Tizlenes, produced by Guntis Trekteris at Ego Media.

“We will have to rearrange the production schedule and logistics to scale down the number of people present simultaneously on the set. Different production departments will need to be located separately, and their work will have to be carried out only in consecutive order. It will also affect the work of the make-up artist and her team, which would need to provide several make-up sets. We will also have to include an extra staff member who takes temperature measurements, disinfects set and props, and looks after catering locations. Overall, this will influence and extend the length of the production period and increase the costs,” Trekteris told FNE.