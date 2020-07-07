PRODUCTION: Latvia’s Troubled Minds Preps for Fall Release

RIGA: Latvian directors Lauris Ābele and Raitis Ābele are in post-production with the Latvian/Norwegian coproduction Troubled Minds. The dramedy was presented at Karlovy Vary’s Eastern Promises on 6 July 2020.

The script, by the Ābele brothers and Zanda Zeidaka, is a tale of two brothers preparing for their upcoming art exhibit. One brother, who suffers from bipolar behaviour, locks himself in a black cube for inspiration. When he emerges, he flees to Norway as the situation between the brothers deteriorates, fueled by drugs, alcohol, and lack of sleep.

In their presentation, the directors described the film as having elements of Baltic black humour about a serious topic, calling it “a bit trippy, a bit weird, a bit crazy.”

The film is produced by Tritone on a budget of 625,000 EUR.

The directors are music composers and previously directed an award-winning short film. This is their feature film debut. The third brother is the film’s cinematographer.

The film is in the late editing process and the producers are looking for collaboration with a sound studio, possibly through a coproduction partner, as well as sales agents and distributors. The film should be finished by fall.

Production Information:

Credits:

Directors: Lauris Ābele, Raitis Ābele

Writers: Raitis Ābele, Lauris Ābele, Zanda Zeidaka

Producers: Roberts Vinovskis, Raitis Ābele, Kristele Pudane

DoP: Marcis Ābele

Cast: Toms Aunins, Marcis Lacis, Daniela Vetra, Darta Danevica, Juris Zagars, Marija Skangale