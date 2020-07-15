Baltic Sea Docs 2020 Announces Selected Projects

The selected projects will work on their presentations with the team of international tutors, including Tue Steen Müller, Mikael Opstrup (Denmark), Audrius Stonys (Lithuania), Peter Kerekes (Slovakia), and Nino Orjonikidze (Georgia).
Apart from industry activities, Baltic Sea Docs will include a programme of recent international documentaries.
Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia, with financial support from the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, and the Riga Municipality. For the first time Baltic Sea Docs is partnering with the online platform Pitch the Doc.
The selected projects are:
Age (Sweden)
Directed by Gustav Ågerstrand
Artem and Eva (Russia, France, Estonia)
Director: Evgeny Milykh
Produced by TVINDIE
Coproduced by Petit a Petit Production, Marx Film
Atonal Glow (Georgia)
Directed by Alexander Koridze
Produced by Spark
Blind Pit (Italy, Latvia)
Directed by Federico Schiavi
Produced by Nacne sas
Coproduced by Baltic Balkan Productions
Courage (Belarus, Germany)
Directed by Aliaksei Paluyan
Diary of a Bride of Christ (Ukraine)
Directed by Marta Smerechynska
Experts of Love (Estonia)
Directed by Eva Kübarr
Poduced by Kuukulgur Film OÜ/ Moonwalker Film
Fight (Armenia)
Directed by Lilit Movsisyan
The Girls of 1960 (Latvia)
Directed by Una Celma
Produced by Fenixfilm
Home Is Where the Films Are (Kosovo)
Directed by More Raça
The Land (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Seleckis
Produced by Mistrus Media
Life After Death (Lithuania)
Director: Nerijus Milerius
Produced by Film Jam
Life of Ivana (Russia, Norway, Finland)
Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano
Love in the Time of Corona (Lithaunia, Italy)
Directed by Virginija Vareikyte, Maximilien Dejoie
Produced by Just a moment
Nina Gets Married (Poland)
Directed by Andrzej Szypulski
Produced by Pinot Films
Nord Express (Latvia, Estonia)
Directed by Kārlis Lesiņš
Produced by Mistrus Media (Latvia)
Coproduced by Allfilm (Estonia)
Podnieks On Podnieks (Latvia)
Directed by Anna Viduleja
Produced by Juris Podnieks Studio
Shut the Fuck Up! (Ukraine, France)
Directed by Taisiia Kutuzova
Sunny (Georgia)
Directed by Keti Machavariani
Produced by Terra Incognita Films
Coproduced by Sunny Films
The Trans Syrian Express (Finland, Russia)
Directed by Alina Rudnitskaya
Underling In Bird Kingdom (Estonia)
Directed by Marko Raat
Produced by Allfilm
Waitersgate (Poland)
Directed by Konrad Szolajski
Produced by ZK Studio
We Are Animals (Finland)
Directed by Saila Kivelä, Vesa Kuosmanen
When the Harmattan Blows (Poland)
Directed by Edyta Wroblewska
Produced by Pinot Films