RIGA: Riga IFF will stream worldwide a concert created especially for its opening night on 15 October 2020. The festival runs through 25 October, and the opening night event is an example of the ways festivals are trying to reach the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert will accompany the oldest surviving feature film made in the territory of Latvia, Where is the Truth?! / Kur patiesība?! (1913). Only 100 tickets will be available to attend the cine-concert in person, but the online streaming will be free of charge.

