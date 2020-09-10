Baltic Sea Docs Announces Awards

RIGA: The 24th edition of the Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries wrapped on 6 September 2020, in a format that was run mainly online, with only a few on-site activities.

Latvian and Estonian pitch teams presented their projects in Riga during the pitching sessions on 3-4 September for a panel of decision makers online. Two film screenings were held in Riga, accompanying an otherwise online film programme screened on filmas.lv, the site administered by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the organiser of Baltic Sea Docs.

“Despite the challenges of this new digital format, Baltic Sea Docs was a success. We have received a lot of positive feedback from participants, tutors, decision makers, and also online guests, who were observing the pitching sessions and other events online. Even though we missed having physical film screenings in cinemas, the programme was more accessible to the audiences this year because of the digital format,” Zane Balčus, project manager of Baltic Sea Forum, told FNE.

The film programme was viewed by nearly 6,000 viewers on filmas.lv, at physical screenings and via the online platform LMT Straume, which screened several films of Baltic Sea Docs previous editions.

Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia with financial support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Creative Europe Media programme, and the Riga City Council.

The following prizes were awarded:

Baltic Sea Docs award (an editing consultancy award)

Shut the Fuck Up! (Ukraine, France)

Directed by Taisiia Kutuzova

Produced by Olga Beskhmelnytsina (Digital Religion)

Coproduced by Stephane Siohan (East Roads Films)

Current Time TV award (2,500 EUR cash prize)

Courage (Belarus, Germany)

Directed by Aliaksei Paluyan

Produced by Jörn Möllenkamp (Living Pictures Production GbR)

Coproduced by Mikalai Laureniuk (Illusion Film Company)

Documentary Association of Europe award (an impact campaign consultancy award)

The Trans Syrian Express (Finland, Russia, Poland)

Directed by Alina Rudnitskaya

Produced by Pertti Veijalainen (Illume Ltd.)

Coproduced by Sergey Vinokurov (317-Films) and Dorota Roszkowska (Arkana)

BB Post House post-production services award (in value of 3,000 EUR)

Diary of a Bride of Christ (Ukraine)

Directed by Marta Smerechynska

Produced by Natalia Libet (Digital Religion LLC)