FESTIVALS: Riga IFF Announces Competition Films

“The eight films selected for the competition are united by their nuanced ability to echo reality as it is today, and are at the same time able to create a separate, unique world of artistic expression. Acting as a geiger counter they have located and explore the wounds of the society today – solitude, searching for the sublime, a sense of guilt and looking for forgiveness... from family, or from nature,” Sonora Broka, Artistic Director of Riga IFF told FNE.
The competition films will have Baltic or Latvian premieres. They will be screened at the cinema, while other sections will have mixed physical and online screenings.
In parallel to the main competition, the Short Riga competition will have international and national competition sections. The Short Riga international competition is one of the 24 international short film competition programmes in which a film is selected as a candidate for the short film category of the European Film Awards. The international and short film competition sections will have seven world, 17 international, and three European premieres.
Main competition programme:
The Trouble with Nature (Denmark)
Directed by Illum Jacobi
In Deep Sleep (Russia)
Directed by Maria Ignatenko
Isaac / Izaokas (Lithuania)
Directed by Jurģis Matulevičius
Produced by Film Jam
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Resin / Harpiks (Denmark)
Directed by Daniel Borgman
The Conference / Konferentsiya (Russia, Estonia, UK, Italy)
Directed by Ivan I. Tverdovsky
Co-produced by Nafta Films
What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda (Latvia)
Directed by Yevgeni Pashkevich
Produced by Nida Filma
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
I Love You I Miss You I Hope I See You Before I Die (Denmark)
Directed by Eva Marie Rødbro, 2019, Denmark
Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer (Italy, Russia, Sweden)
Directed by Andrey A. Tarkovsky