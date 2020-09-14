FESTIVALS: Riga IFF Announces Competition Films

Severija Janušauskaitė in the film What Silent Gerda Knows by Yevgeni Pashkevich (2020)

RIGA: Eight films will screen in the main competition of the 7th Riga International Film Festival , which runs from 15 – 25 October 2020. The competition section presents recent films from the Baltic Sea region and Nordic countries. The films will compete for a 2,000 EUR cash award.

“The eight films selected for the competition are united by their nuanced ability to echo reality as it is today, and are at the same time able to create a separate, unique world of artistic expression. Acting as a geiger counter they have located and explore the wounds of the society today – solitude, searching for the sublime, a sense of guilt and looking for forgiveness... from family, or from nature,” Sonora Broka, Artistic Director of Riga IFF told FNE.

The competition films will have Baltic or Latvian premieres. They will be screened at the cinema, while other sections will have mixed physical and online screenings.

In parallel to the main competition, the Short Riga competition will have international and national competition sections. The Short Riga international competition is one of the 24 international short film competition programmes in which a film is selected as a candidate for the short film category of the European Film Awards. The international and short film competition sections will have seven world, 17 international, and three European premieres.

Main competition programme:

The Trouble with Nature (Denmark)

Directed by Illum Jacobi

In Deep Sleep (Russia)

Directed by Maria Ignatenko

Isaac / Izaokas (Lithuania)

Directed by Jurģis Matulevičius

Produced by Film Jam

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Resin / Harpiks (Denmark)

Directed by Daniel Borgman

The Conference / Konferentsiya (Russia, Estonia, UK, Italy)

Directed by Ivan I. Tverdovsky

Co-produced by Nafta Films

What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda (Latvia)

Directed by Yevgeni Pashkevich

Produced by Nida Filma

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

I Love You I Miss You I Hope I See You Before I Die (Denmark)

Directed by Eva Marie Rødbro, 2019, Denmark

Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer (Italy, Russia, Sweden)

Directed by Andrey A. Tarkovsky