Latvian/Czech/Lithuanian The Sign Painter Signs North American Sales Deal

“Being in Tallin’s official selection and launching the next day in Philadelphia is too much good news for a film nowadays. However, The Sign Painter is still the top grossing film this year in Latvian cinemas and we are sure that the right sales partners, which we have, will help us to conquer many markets internationally,” producer Guntis Trekteris from Ego Media told FNE.
Cinema release in the USA is planned for the spring of 2021, in hopes of an easier situation for exhibition.
The Sign Painter is nominated for numerous awards at the Latvian National Film Festival, which will take place in mid-November.