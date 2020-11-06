Latvian/Czech/Lithuanian The Sign Painter Signs North American Sales Deal

RIGA: The historical drama The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes (previous English title City on the River) directed by Viesturs Kairišs, produced by Ego Media (Latva) and coproduced by 8Heads Productions (Czech Republic) and Artbox (Lithuania), has signed a North American distribution deal with Menemsha Films, ahead of its international premiere in the Black Nights Film Festival 's Official competition section.

“Being in Tallin’s official selection and launching the next day in Philadelphia is too much good news for a film nowadays. However, The Sign Painter is still the top grossing film this year in Latvian cinemas and we are sure that the right sales partners, which we have, will help us to conquer many markets internationally,” producer Guntis Trekteris from Ego Media told FNE.

Cinema release in the USA is planned for the spring of 2021, in hopes of an easier situation for exhibition.

The Sign Painter is nominated for numerous awards at the Latvian National Film Festival, which will take place in mid-November.