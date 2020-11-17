FNE at 2020 Latvian National Film Awards: Blizzard of Souls Leads with Six Awards

Blizzard of Souls received the main awards for feature films – it was recognised as the best film and got the awards for best director and best fiction feature cinematography (Valdis Celmiņš), as well as best original music (Lolita Ritmanis), best editing (Gatis Belogrudovs), and best make-up artist (Dzintra Bijubena).
The film The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes, which led the nominations, received 4 awards: both acting awards (best acting for the lead actor Dāvis Suharevskis and best supporting acting for Czech actress Brigita Cmuntová), best scriptwriter award for the film’s director and scriptwriter Viesturs Kairišs, and the best sound award.
Ivars Zviedris’ Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs was awarded the best feature documentary and best documentary cinematography prizes. The animation category was led by Ilze Burkovska-Jacobsen’s My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš, which received best animation film and best animation directing award.
Cinematographer Kalvis Zalcmanis was awarded with the lifetime achievement award.
The films were judged by an international jury comprised of Aija Bērziņa (Film Producers Association of Latvia), Kaspars Braķis (Latvian Guild of Cinematographers), Elita Kļaviņa (actress and director, Latvia), Rolandas Kvietkauskas (former head of the Lithuanian Film Centre, Lithuania), Arunas Matelis (director and producer, Lithuania), Juris Poškuss (director, Latvia), and Ieva Viese-Vigule (FIPRESCI Latvia).
The festival ran from 12 to 15 November online, which was due to the new restrictions applied for public events.
The National Film Awards are organised by the Latvian Filmmakers’ Union, with the support of the National Film Centre of Latvia and Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.
FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS
Best Fiction Feature Film:
Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis (Latvia)
Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs
Produced by Kultfilma
Best Feature Documentary:
Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Zviedris
Produced by Dokumentālists
Best Short Documentary:
The First Bridge / Pirmais tilts
Directed by Laila Pakalniņa
Produced by Kompānija Hargla
Best Animation:
My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš (Latvia, Norway)
Directed by Ilze Burkovska-Jākobsena
Produced by Ego Media (Latvia), Bivrost Film (Norway)
Best debut:
The Shift / Maiņa
Directed by Reinis Kalviņš
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Picture House
Best script:
Viesturs Kairišs for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Best director:
Dzintars Dreibergs for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Best cinematography in feature film:
Valdis Celmiņš for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Jury special mention for the best cinematography in feature film category :
Andrejs Rudzāts What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Best acting:
Dāvis Suharevskis for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Best supporting acting:
Brigita Cmuntová for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Best art direction:
Jurģis Krāsons for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Best costumes:
Keita for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda
Best make-up:
Dzintra Bijubena for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Best documentary director:
Liene Linde, Armands Začs for Klātbūtne / Mothers and Others
Best cinematography of documentary:
Haralds Ozols, Ivars Zviedris for Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs
Best animation director:
Ilze Burkovska-Jakobsena for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš
Best animation artist:
Kārlis Vītols for Swan Maiden / Gulbju jaunava
Best original music:
Lolita Ritmanis for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis
Best sound:
Ludvík K. Bohadlo, Robert Slezák for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes
Best editing:
Gatis Belogrudovs Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis