FNE at 2020 Latvian National Film Awards: Blizzard of Souls Leads with Six Awards

RIGA: The historical coming of age drama Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis directed by Dzintars Dreibergs, produced by Kultfilma, received the highest number of Latvian National Film Awards (Lielais Kristaps). The ceremony was broadcast on Latvian Television on 15 November. Blizzard of Souls was the record-breaking film of Latvian box office in 2019, and has also been distributed internationally.

Blizzard of Souls received the main awards for feature films – it was recognised as the best film and got the awards for best director and best fiction feature cinematography (Valdis Celmiņš), as well as best original music (Lolita Ritmanis), best editing (Gatis Belogrudovs), and best make-up artist (Dzintra Bijubena).

The film The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes, which led the nominations, received 4 awards: both acting awards (best acting for the lead actor Dāvis Suharevskis and best supporting acting for Czech actress Brigita Cmuntová), best scriptwriter award for the film’s director and scriptwriter Viesturs Kairišs, and the best sound award.

Ivars Zviedris’ Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs was awarded the best feature documentary and best documentary cinematography prizes. The animation category was led by Ilze Burkovska-Jacobsen’s My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš, which received best animation film and best animation directing award.

Cinematographer Kalvis Zalcmanis was awarded with the lifetime achievement award.

The films were judged by an international jury comprised of Aija Bērziņa (Film Producers Association of Latvia), Kaspars Braķis (Latvian Guild of Cinematographers), Elita Kļaviņa (actress and director, Latvia), Rolandas Kvietkauskas (former head of the Lithuanian Film Centre, Lithuania), Arunas Matelis (director and producer, Lithuania), Juris Poškuss (director, Latvia), and Ieva Viese-Vigule (FIPRESCI Latvia).

The festival ran from 12 to 15 November online, which was due to the new restrictions applied for public events.

The National Film Awards are organised by the Latvian Filmmakers’ Union, with the support of the National Film Centre of Latvia and Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.

FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS

Best Fiction Feature Film:

Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Produced by Kultfilma

Best Feature Documentary:

Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Produced by Dokumentālists

Best Short Documentary:

The First Bridge / Pirmais tilts

Directed by Laila Pakalniņa

Produced by Kompānija Hargla

Best Animation:

My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš (Latvia, Norway)

Directed by Ilze Burkovska-Jākobsena

Produced by Ego Media (Latvia), Bivrost Film (Norway)

Best debut:

The Shift / Maiņa

Directed by Reinis Kalviņš

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Picture House

Best script:

Viesturs Kairišs for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Best director:

Dzintars Dreibergs for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Best cinematography in feature film:

Valdis Celmiņš for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Jury special mention for the best cinematography in feature film category :

Andrejs Rudzāts What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Best acting:

Dāvis Suharevskis for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Best supporting acting:

Brigita Cmuntová for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Best art direction:

Jurģis Krāsons for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Best costumes:

Keita for What Silent Gerda Knows / Ko zina klusā Gerda

Best make-up:

Dzintra Bijubena for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Best documentary director:

Liene Linde, Armands Začs for Klātbūtne / Mothers and Others

Best cinematography of documentary:

Haralds Ozols, Ivars Zviedris for Latvian Coyote / Valkātājs

Best animation director:

Ilze Burkovska-Jakobsena for My Favourite War / Mans mīļākais karš

Best animation artist:

Kārlis Vītols for Swan Maiden / Gulbju jaunava

Best original music:

Lolita Ritmanis for Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis

Best sound:

Ludvík K. Bohadlo, Robert Slezák for The Sign Painter / Pilsēta pie upes

Best editing:

Gatis Belogrudovs Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis