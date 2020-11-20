FNE Oscar Watch 2021: Blizzard of Souls to Represent Latvia in Oscar Race

RIGA: The historical drama Blizzard of Souls / Dvēseļu putenis directed by Dzintars Dreibergs is Latvia's candidate for the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the best international feature film category.

This coming-of-age story is set during WWI and is based on a semi-biographical novel under the same name by Latvian writer Aleksandrs Grīns, which was first published in 1933-34 and was forbidden during the Soviet regime.

The film is set between 1915 and 1921, and focuses on Latvian soldiers fighting against different enemies, thus reflecting the complex history of Latvia and the circumstances of the foundation of the independent republic on the backdrop of WWI.

Kultfilma produced the film with support from the National Film Centre of Latvia,

Forum Cinemas Latvia Office released the film domestically on 8 November 2019 and the film became the record-breaking title of Latvian box office in 2019.

Blizzard of Souls received the main awards for feature films at the Latvian National Film Awards 2020, including best film, best director, cinematography, original music, editing and best make-up.

The film’s DoP Valdis Celmiņš was nominated as the best fiction film cinematographer at the International Federation of Cinematographers’ IMAGO Award 2020.

Blizzard of Souls now has its international premiere in the Baltic Competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), running from 13 to 29 November 2020.

The Swedish Eyewel is handling the sales.