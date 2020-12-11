The Piper Wraps Latvian Shoot

RIGA: Director Anthony Waller has completed shooting in Latvia on the US fantasy/horror film The Piper. The film’s service producer is the Latvian studio Tasse Film . The main shooting period ran from 5 October to 6 December 2020 on location in Latvia.

The film is set in a small village of Hamelin in contemporary Germany. An American teacher Liz (Elizabeth Hurley) moves to Hamelin with her teenage daughter Amy (Mia Jenkins) and takes a job at the local school. During a pagan festivity, Amy befriends a Roma street magician (Jack Stewart), and when she learns the local legend about the Piper, she decides to explore it for her class assignment. She discovers that there is more to the legend than initially suspected. Soon Amy and Liz start to have strange dreams and hallucinations, revealing the connection between the legend and reality.

The setting for Germany was filmed in Latvia over 47 filming days. The Latvian creative team included assistant production designer Juris Žukovskis, costume designer Liene Dobrāja, make-up artist Aija Beata Rjabovska, and supporting cast members Ieva Aleksandrova- Eklone, Gundars Āboliņš, Raimonda Vazdika. The film’s production team included 145 professionals, 93 actors and supporting actors, and more than 300 extras.

Producer Aija Bērziņa from Tasse Film got on board the film in the spring of 2020. The film is produced by Alexander Buchman and Gleb Fetisov for Ratcatcher Entertainment.

The expected release date is autumn 2021.

Production information:

Ratcatcher Entertainment

Service producer:

Tasse Film (Latvia)

Credits:

Director: Anthony Waller

Screenwriter: Anthony Waller

DoP: Roger Simonsz

Production Desinger: Matthias Kammermeier

Costume designer: Liene Dobrāja

Make-up artist: Aija Beata Rjabovska

Cast: Elizabeth Hurley, Mia Jenkins, Jack Stewart, Ieva Aleksandrova-Eklone, Gundars Āboliņš, Raimonda Vazdika

Producers: Alexander Buchman, Gleb Fetisov

Service producer: Aija Bērziņa