GRANTS: Latvia Gives 2021 Co-financing Programme Grants To Six Films

RIGA: The National Film Centre of Latvia gave out the Latvian Co-financing programme grants totalling 1,158,013 EUR to six film projects originating from Germany, Russia, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The aim of the programme is to support production of foreign films in Latvia, bringing international financing to the Latvian film industry and increasing its competitiveness and professional growth.

The projects, either service projects or coproductions, need a local partner.

The call is open until 30 September, but the available budget has already been distributed to applications received in January. New applications will be added to the reserve list. More projects could potentially receive funding if additional funds become available or if there are changes in the supported projects’ production plans.

Click HERE for the grants chart.