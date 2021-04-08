PRODUCTION: Latvian Director Juris Poškus in Postproduction with 24 HR Sunshine

RIGA: Latvian director Juris Poškus is currently in postproduction with his third feature film, a comedy-drama 24 HR Sunshine, produced by Madara Melberga for Fa Filma .

Martin is a self-made businessman who has seemingly reached his dream and has everything to make him happy – social status and high comfort, but when his 40th birthday comes up, he starts to question: is that really all? Ready to challenge himself, he joins a motley crew of international tourists heading to the North Pole.

The film will have a mix of different onscreen languages: Latvian, English and Russian, and also an international cast including renowned Latvian film and theatre actors Andris Keišs, Kristīne Krūze-Hermane, Intars Rešetins, Kaspars Znotiņš, Norwegian actors Trond Halbo and Jeppe Beck Laursen, as well as Russian actress and singer Julia Volkova.

The film was shot in Riga and the Russian Arctic in 28 days throughout 2019 by the Norwegian cinematographer Martin J. Edelsteen.

Juris Poškus has been directing films since late 1990s. His long documentary But the Hour is Near / Bet stunda nāk (2003, Fa Filma) was awarded best documentary at the National Film Awards. His debut feature Monotony / Monotonija (2007, Fa Filma) was awarded best debut at the Moscow International Film Festival among others, while his sophomore feature Kolka Cool (2011, Fa Filma) received the Grand Prix at the Saint Petersburg IFF.

24 HR Sunshine / Saule spīd 24 stundas is produced by Fa Filma. The National Film Centre of Latvia supported it with a production grant of 554,259 EUR. The estimated budget is 684,500 EUR. The film’s development was supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA programme.

The project was awarded at First Cut+ within When East Meets West Trieste in 2020.

The theatrical release had been initially set for 2020, but it was postponed for the autumn of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production Information:

Producer:

Fa Filma (Latvia)

Credits:

Director: Juris Poškus

Screenwriters: Juris Poškus, Aleksandr Radionov

DoP: Martin J. Edelsteen

Editors: Paula Popmane, Juris Poškus

Production designer: Toms Grīnbergs

Costume designer: Ilze Grickus

Cast: Andris Keišs, Kristīne Krūze-Hermane, Kaspars Znotiņš, Intars Rešetins, Julia Volkova, Vladislav Kekovich, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Trond Halbo