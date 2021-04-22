Latvian Films Available Online Internationally on 4 May 2021

RIGA: The 17th edition of the Latvian Film Marathon will be held online on 4 May 2021. The annual event is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia to celebrate the date of the reinstitution of Latvia's independence in 1990. The films will be available on the platform filmas.lv in partnership with the Culture Information Systems Centre (KISC) at exact screening times starting from 11 am, adjusted to different time zones.

The programme will also include new films as well as newsreels and Latvian film classics. It will start with the animated programme for children, with films of Roze Stiebra, Dace Rīdūze, Edmunds Jansons and others.

The topic of the environment will be reflected in films produced by VFS Films: Roof on the Moonway / Jumtalikums (2001) by Andis Mizišs and Māris Maskalāns, Dreamland / Leiputrija (2004) and Spoon / Karote (2019), both directed by Laila Pakalniņa (produced by Kompānija Hargla in coproduction with Mechanix Film and Just a Moment), as well as the Latvian/Lithuanian/German /Greek coproduction Motherland / Gimtene (2019) by Tomas Vengris (produced by Studio Uljana Kim in coproduction with Locomotive Studio, Heimathafen Film and Faliro House Productions).

One of the special events will be the screening of the Latvian film classic Life / Dzīvīte by Aivars Freimanis (produced by Riga Film Studio), which was digitally restored by its cinematographer Valdis Eglītis. The two-part fiction film is about an important figure of Latvian culture, Krišjānis Barons, who gathered and systematised Latvian folk songs starting from the second half of the 19th century. As this screening will start late in the evening, the film will also be available on 5 May 2021.

The films and events will be presented in Latvian, with some exceptions. Detailed information on screening times will be available on filmas.lv at the end of April 2021.