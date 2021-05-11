GRANTS: Latvia Announces Coproduction Grants for 2021

RIGA: The National Film Centre of Latvia has distributed 300,000 EUR to four Latvian minority coproductions originating in Italy, Estonia, and Lithuania (two projects). The projects include three feature films and one documentary.

The feature film projects are Wanderers by Šarunas Bartas (produced by Lithuania’s Studija Kinema, coproduced by Mistrus Media), Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania by Tomas Vengris (produced by Lithuania’s Studio Uljana Kim, coproduced by Studio Locomotive), and The Invisible Fight by Estonian director Rainer Sarnet (produced by Estonia’s Homeless Bob Productions, coproduced White Picture).

The winning documentary project is Blind Pit by Italian directors Federico Schiavi and Giorgio Bianchi (produced by Italy’s Nacne, coproduced by Baltic Balkan Productions).

Eleven projects were submitted. The grants were announced on 5 May 2021.

