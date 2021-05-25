PRODUCTION: Latvian Director Ivars Tontegode Shoots Teenage Drama Anna LOL

RIGA: Latvian director Ivars Tontegode is currently shooting a teenage drama Anna LOL, produced by Mojo Raiser Production and KIB Kultivators. The film was supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia with a grant in the low-budget film competition from specific additional COVID-19 funding for the industry in 2020.

The film’s main protagonist is Anna, a girl in her late teens. She tries to cope with the struggles faced by any youth, either at home or at school, and also her inner troubles of growing up. The script is based on the diaries of a real high school senior year student Marta Sofija Trence, who wrote about her experiences in 2018-2019, including the separation of her family, her friend’s suicide and her own emotional hardship. Trence is also the film’s scriptwriter.

Anna LOL includes professional and non-professional cast members, with Enija Selecka in the title role.

The film is shot in Riga and Jūrmala. Shooting started in November 2020 and is expected to run until the end of June 2021. There are 22 shooting days.

The production was supported by the National film Centre of Latvia with 90,000 EUR in the low budget production grants competition in 2020. The total budget is approximately 137,000 EUR. Gunta Stahovska is the producer.

The expected release date is the beginning of 2022.

Anna LOL will be the sophomore feature of Ivars Tontegode, whose first short film Obsession / Apsēstība (2009) received the National Film Award for best short film.

Production Information:

Producers:

Mojo Raiser Production (Latvia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

KIB Kultivators (Latvia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Ivars Tontegode

Screenwriter: Marta Sofija Trence

DoP: Mārtiņš Jurēvics

Editor: TBD

Production designer: Ilze Grickus

Costume designer: Laura Jančkauska

Make-up artist: Kristīna Mihailova, Līga Ozola

Cast: Enija Selecka, Līga Zeļģe, Artis Robežnieks, Jurijs Djakonovs, Anna Šteina, Anita Kvāla