The 25 Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries to Take Place in Person and Online

RIGA: The 25 Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries will run in Riga and online from 1st to 12 September 2021. Eighteen film projects from 17 countries will be presented at the training and pitching forum.

The film project representatives will first participate at a three-day workshop, while the pitching sessions will take place online 8-9 September 2021. Representatives from the Baltic countries will be present at the Baltic Sea Docs studio in Riga.

Two masterclasses by the Lithuanian producer Dagne Vildžūnaite and Latvian film director Laila Pakalniņa will also be held online.

The industry event programme will also feature a seminar on film distribution while the traditional methods are blocked. The seminar is organised by the Creative Europe Desk Latvia, MEDIA Office.

“We are very happy to see that over the 25 years Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries has retained its position as an important and necessary event for film professionals from the Baltic Sea region, Eastern Europe and beyond. It has been a springboard for many filmmakers in the past, and it continues to be such a platform”, project manager Zane Balcus said in a statement.

Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries is organised by the National Film Center of Latvia and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation (special programme “KultūrElpa”) and Riga City Council.

Click HERE for the press release.