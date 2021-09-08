08-09-2021

FESTIVALS: RIGA IFF 2021 Announces Lineup

    Lamb by Valdimar Jóhannsson Lamb by Valdimar Jóhannsson ©Go to Sheep

    RIGA: The 8th Riga IFF has announced the titles selected for the Feature Film Competition. The festival will take place in person and online from 14 to 24 October 2021.

    All films in the main competition will have their Latvian premiere in the festival.

    The full programme will be announced on 15 September 2021.

    The Riga IFF is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the National Film Center of Latvia and the Riga City Council.

    LINEUP:

    Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
    Directed by Valdimar Johansson 
    Produced by Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV, Madants
    Supported by the Polish Film InstituteCreative-Europe MEDIA

    In the Mirror (Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Laila Pakalniņa
    Produced by Hargla Company
    Coproduced by Just a Moment
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre

    The Year Before the War (Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis
    Produced by Locomotive Productions
    Coproduced by Studio Uljana Kim , Produkce Radim Prochazka
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund

    Natural Light (Hungary, Belgium, Latvia, France, Germany)
    Directed by Dénes Nagy
    Produced by Campfilm
    Coproduced by Novak Prod, Mistrus Media, Lilith Films, Propeller Film, Proton Cinema 
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the National Film Centre of LatviaEurimages, Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Creative Europe MEDIA, Torino Film Lab

    Tzarevna Scaling (Russia)
    Directed by Uldus Bakhtiozina

    The North Wind (Russia)
    Directed by Renata Litvinova

    Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy (Germany)
    Directed by Julian Radlmaijer

    Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert
    Produced by Lava Films 
    Coproduced by Kino ŚwiatMazovia Warsaw Film CommissionDI Factory, Bayerischer Rundfunk, in cooperation with Arte
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Polish-German Film Fund, Cinecopro Award, Amsterdam Post Lab

    Runner / Bėgikė (Lithuania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Bionaut
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

