FESTIVALS: RIGA IFF 2021 Announces Lineup

All films in the main competition will have their Latvian premiere in the festival.
The full programme will be announced on 15 September 2021.
The Riga IFF is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the National Film Center of Latvia and the Riga City Council.
LINEUP:
Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
Directed by Valdimar Johansson
Produced by Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV, Madants
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative-Europe MEDIA
In the Mirror (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Laila Pakalniņa
Produced by Hargla Company
Coproduced by Just a Moment
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre
The Year Before the War (Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis
Produced by Locomotive Productions
Coproduced by Studio Uljana Kim , Produkce Radim Prochazka
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund
Natural Light (Hungary, Belgium, Latvia, France, Germany)
Directed by Dénes Nagy
Produced by Campfilm
Coproduced by Novak Prod, Mistrus Media, Lilith Films, Propeller Film, Proton Cinema
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Creative Europe MEDIA, Torino Film Lab
Tzarevna Scaling (Russia)
Directed by Uldus Bakhtiozina
The North Wind (Russia)
Directed by Renata Litvinova
Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy (Germany)
Directed by Julian Radlmaijer
Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert
Produced by Lava Films
Coproduced by Kino Świat, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, DI Factory, Bayerischer Rundfunk, in cooperation with Arte
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Polish-German Film Fund, Cinecopro Award, Amsterdam Post Lab
Runner / Bėgikė (Lithuania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Bionaut
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre