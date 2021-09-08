FESTIVALS: RIGA IFF 2021 Announces Lineup

RIGA: The 8th Riga IFF has announced the titles selected for the Feature Film Competition. The festival will take place in person and online from 14 to 24 October 2021.

All films in the main competition will have their Latvian premiere in the festival.

The full programme will be announced on 15 September 2021.

The Riga IFF is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the National Film Center of Latvia and the Riga City Council.

LINEUP:

Lamb (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)

Directed by Valdimar Johansson

Produced by Go to Sheep, Black Spark Film & TV, Madants

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative-Europe MEDIA

In the Mirror (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Laila Pakalniņa

Produced by Hargla Company

Coproduced by Just a Moment

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre

The Year Before the War (Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis

Produced by Locomotive Productions

Coproduced by Studio Uljana Kim , Produkce Radim Prochazka

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Czech Film Fund

Natural Light (Hungary, Belgium, Latvia, France, Germany)

Directed by Dénes Nagy

Produced by Campfilm

Coproduced by Novak Prod, Mistrus Media, Lilith Films, Propeller Film, Proton Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Creative Europe MEDIA, Torino Film Lab

Tzarevna Scaling (Russia)

Directed by Uldus Bakhtiozina

The North Wind (Russia)

Directed by Renata Litvinova

Bloodsuckers – A Marxist Vampire Comedy (Germany)

Directed by Julian Radlmaijer

Never Gonna Snow Again (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Kino Świat, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, DI Factory, Bayerischer Rundfunk, in cooperation with Arte

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Polish-German Film Fund, Cinecopro Award, Amsterdam Post Lab

Runner / Bėgikė (Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Andrius Blaževičius

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Bionaut

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre