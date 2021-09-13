Baltic Sea Docs 2021 Announces Winners

RIGA: The 25th Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries , which ran in Riga and online from 1 to 12 September 2021, has announced its winners. Eighteen film projects from 17 countries including Latvia, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Georgia were presented at the training and pitching forum.

“Having a hybrid edition was challenging for both participants and organisers, and we do hope that we can meet again in person in Riga next time. And, most importantly, we wish to see the projects presented at the forum as completed films in the coming years”, Zane Balčus, the Baltic Sea Docs project manager, said in a statement.

A special anniversary film selection including nine films presented throughout the years at the forum at a project stage, is still available on the platform Filmas, administered by the National Film Centre of Latvia. Three of the titles will be available for viewers worldwide on 12 September 2021.

Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation (special programme “KultūrElpa”) and Riga City Council.

WINNERS:

Baltic Sea Docs Award:

Dedovshina (Uzbekistan, Tajikistan)

Directed by Elyor Nemat

Documentary Association of Europe Award:

The Cello (Finland)

Directed by Kira Jääskeläinen

BB Post House Award:

Stranded (Latvia)

Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs

Produced by Ego Media

Current Time TV Award:

Manifesto of Tenderness (Russia)

Directed by Ksenia Okhapkina

