LevelK Boards the Latvian/Belgian Dark Comedy Samuel’s Travels

RIGA: The international sales and aggregation outfit LevelK has boarded the Latvian/Belgian comedy Samuel’s Travels by Aik Karapetian, which will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in the USA at the end of September 2021.

The fourth feature film by Karapetian is a contemporary fairytale set in the remotest part of Eastern Europe, on the edges of a mythical forest. A foreigner Sam gets lost while searching for his biological father. When a minor road accident leads to a chance meeting with a pig-farmer’s daughter, Sam’s priorities must change if he wants to survive.

The film’s cast is a mix of established as well as upcoming actors from Latvia and Belgium, with Kevin Janssens and Laura Siliņa in the leads, and Juris Bartkevičs and Aigars Vilims in supporting roles. The film’s main language is English.

The film is produced by Gints Grūbe through Mistrus Media (Latvia) in coproduction with Xavier Rombaut through Polar Bear (Belgium). It is financed by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Shelter Prod, Taxshelter.be & ING, the tax shelter of the Belgian federal government, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, and the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia.

Aik Karapetian has previously made the feature films People Out There / Cilvēki tur (2012), The Man in the Orange Jacket / M.O.Ž. (2014) and Firstborn / Pirmdzimtais (2017), all of them produced by Studio Lokomotīve. He has also directed theatre plays and operas.