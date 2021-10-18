Riga IFF Forum 2021 to Focus on Short Films, Animation, XR and Women

RIGA: The Riga International Film Festival 's industry activities, presented under the umbrella name of Riga IFF Forum , are focused this year on short films, XR and animation, showcasing new Latvian films and highlighting the role of women in the Baltic film industry. Panel discussions, talks and presentations run onsite in Riga and online from 15 - 21 October 2021.

Extended Realities include a series of events dedicated to the employment and implementation of immersive media in creative industries. Over 15 – 17 October 2021 sessions of case studies are taking place along VR screenings and a panel discussion about creating XR works – from the initial idea to the challenges of distribution.

The Baltic Animation Meet-Up, a meeting space of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian animation professionals with the aim to foster collaboration and exchange ideas, will reach this year outside of the Baltics and introduce the animation industry scene of Canada. The discussion will take place on 19 October 2021.

Short Riga Test Screenings consist of closed screenings of eight short films in different stages by Baltic directors, followed by feedback from an international panel of experts. The goal of the section is to foster further development of the projects and reaching the audiences at festivals. The screenings will run 20 - 21 October 2021.

Baltic Women in Film Mentorship will present the first mentorship programme exclusively for women in film and TV industries of the Baltic States. It will include mentorship activities to encourage women to develop their professional skills, competencies, and create new audiovisual projects or services. The programme is a collaborative effort between the Riga IFF, Meeting Point Vilnius and the Black Nights FF. It will be accompanied by a discussion on women in Latvian film industry on 21 October 2021.

The Latvian Film Showcase is aimed at industry professionals (festival programmers, sales agents, distributors, producers, etc.), presenting films in Riga and online throughout the festival dates.

Talks and discussions are live streamed on Riga IFF's website, Facebook, Youtube channel, and later available as recordings.

The Riga IFF is an annual event, established in 2014, and it runs this year from 14 to 24 October. The festival is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Creative Europe Media, Riga City Council, and numerous other partners.