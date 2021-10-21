FNE Oscar Watch 2022: The Pit to Represent Latvia in Oscar Race

RIGA: Dace Pūce’s debut feature The Pit / Bedre has been selected as Latvia’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Latvian/Finnish coproduction.

The Latvian bid for the Oscars 2022 was chosen by an expert committee set up by the National Film Centre of Latvia.

The Pit is based on short stories by the Latvian writer Jana Egle. Telling the story of a 10-year old boy Markus, the film touches upon issues of children growing up without parents, of emotional violence, and the struggles of childhood in a remote countryside.

The film was produced by Marana Productions (Latvia) in cooperation with Inland Film Company (Finland). It was supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia.

The Pit premiered at the Nordic Film Days in Lübeck, where it won the Grand Prix.