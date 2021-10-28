COVID Lockdown Forces Latvian National Film Awards to be Postponed Until 2022

RIGA: The Latvian National Film Awards , initially set to take place 11-14 November 2021, have been postponed to 24-27 February 2022 due to the lockdown in the country. The event consists of screenings of nominated films, premieres and special programmes, with the main activity being the awards ceremony.

The organisers have made the decision to postpone the dates for a few months looking forward to the possibility of screening the films in cinemas and having the ceremony onsite.

Within the event, the latest films and professionals compete for awards in 25 different categories.

The nominations were announced on 6 October 2021. Several of the nominated films would have their premieres, which now will also be postponed, among those documentaries, See You Never Ever / Uz neredzīt, Brasa! by Ivars Zviedris (Ego Media, Dokumentālists) and Andrejs Verhoustinskis’ Delle (Studija Centrums), the short animation The Nap / Diendusa (VFS Films, Moonmakers) by Nils Skapāns, who passed away in September 2021, and others.

The National Film Awards are organised by the Latvian Filmmakers Union in cooperation with the National Film Centre of Latvia and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.