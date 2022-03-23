FESTIVALS: Riga IFF 2022 Opens Call for Applications

RIGA: The Riga International Film Festival has launched the call for applications for its new edition set for 13 - 23 October 2022. Feature, short, and children's films, as well as music videos can be submitted free of charge till 22 April 2022.

The Feature Film Competition is dedicated to films from the Baltic Sea region and the Nordic countries. The films from the National and International Short Film Competition will compete not only for the Silver Grass Snake Award but also for the European Film Academy’s (EFA) European Short Film 2023 Award.

The Riga IFF is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia and the MEDIA sub-programme of Creative Europe.

