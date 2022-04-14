FESTIVALS: Ukrainian Dad's Sneakers Wins 2ANNAS 2022

The festival was held in person and online from 8 to 14 April 2022. Over 2,000 films from all over the world were submitted for the selection.
The winners were announced on 13 April 2022.
WINNERS:
Grand Prix:
Dad's Sneakers (Ukraine)
Directed by Olha Zhurba
Best Fiction Film:
Memoir of a Veering Storm (Greece)
Directed by Sofia Georgovassili
Best Animated Film:
What Resonates in Silence (France)
Directed by Marine Blin
Best Documentary:
Granny's Sexual Life (Slovenia)
Directed by Urška Djukić, Émilie Pigeard
Best Baltic Short Film:
Sierra (Estonia)
Directed by Sander Joon