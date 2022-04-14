FESTIVALS: Ukrainian Dad's Sneakers Wins 2ANNAS 2022

RIGA: The Grand Prix of the 26th Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS went to the Ukrainian film Dad's Sneakers directed by Olha Zhurba.

The festival was held in person and online from 8 to 14 April 2022. Over 2,000 films from all over the world were submitted for the selection.

The winners were announced on 13 April 2022.

WINNERS:

Grand Prix:

Dad's Sneakers (Ukraine)

Directed by Olha Zhurba

Best Fiction Film:

Memoir of a Veering Storm (Greece)

Directed by Sofia Georgovassili

Best Animated Film:

What Resonates in Silence (France)

Directed by Marine Blin

Best Documentary:

Granny's Sexual Life (Slovenia)

Directed by Urška Djukić, Émilie Pigeard

Best Baltic Short Film:

Sierra (Estonia)

Directed by Sander Joon