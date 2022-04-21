Latvian/Norwegian Animated Film My Favourite War in French Cinemas

RIGA: Ilze Burkovska Jacobsen's antiwar long animated film My Favourite War was released in over 40 cinemas in France on 20 April 2022. The French release had been postponed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.

The French distribution company Destiny Films had already acquired the film after its premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2020, where My Favourite War received the Contrechamp Award and the Senscritique Jury Prize.

After Annecy, My Favourite War has been shown in around 30 festivals around the world and it has since received raving reviews, including from the French press, where it has been called “a masterpiece”.

My Favourite War tells the story of the director's childhood during the 1970s and the Soviet Occupation of Latvia. It was produced by the Latvian company Ego Media in coproduction with Norwegian Bivrost Film & TV, and it was supported by the Latvian Film Centre, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Norwegian Film Institute, as well as by Norway's Viken Filmsenter, Fritt Ord Foundation and Fond for lyd og bilde. The project also received support from Creative Europe MEDIA and from a crowdfunding campaign on the Projektu banka platform.