04-05-2022

Latvian Film Marathon Returns Live on 4 May 2022

By
    Latvian Film Marathon Latvian Film Marathon source: Public Broadcasting of Latvia

    RIGA: The traditional Latvian Film Marathon organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia returns to the big screen on 4 May 2022, after two years of online screenings. The films will also be streamed worldwide on filmas.lv.

    The screenings in Riga will take place inside and outside the Splendid Palace cinema.

    The programme includes feature films, documentaries, and animated films for children. Among the highlights of the programme are the screening of Four White Shirts (1967, produced by Rigas Kinostudija) on the 100-year anniversary of its director Rolands Kalniņš, the Latvian premieres of the documentaries Home (2022) by Laila Pakalniņa and Bach vs. Covid (2022) by Ivars Zviedris, as well as the Latvian premiere of the documentary Mariupol (2016) by the Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravičius, who has been killed in Mariupol recently.

    Published in Latvia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Latvian Comedy Samuel's Travels Acquired by HBO Central Europe