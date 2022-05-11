PRODUCTION: Latvian Director Gints Zilbalodis in Preproduction with Animated Film Flow

RIGA: The Latvian film Flow / Straume directed by Gints Zilbalodis is currently in preproduction. The second long animated film by the Annecy Contrechamp competition winner Gints Zilbalodis has been selected for France's CNC (Centre national du cinéma t de l’image animée) advance on earnings.

Zilbalodis' work is one of the four projects confirmed for the funding in the framework of CNC's “Advance on earnings 2” programme, targeted specifically for support of the second and the third films of independent filmmakers.

Flow tells the story of an independent cat, which has to look for shelter after his home has been destroyed by a devastating flood. Similarly to the director's previous work Away / Projām (a hypnotic survival odyssey of a lone protagonist, produced by Gints Zilbalodis himself), Flow will also feature Zilbalodis in different creative roles: director, composer, production designer, as well as co-scriptwriter and coproducer.

Flow is produced by Matīss Kaža through Latvia’s Dream Well Studio in coproduction with Lilia Schneider through Germany’s CINÉ-LIT­TÉ Productions, as well as Ron Dyens through French Sacrebleu Productions.

Sacrebleu Productions has already attached French regional funding of 250,000 EUR from la Région Sud (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur). The project has also received funding of 146,277 EUR from the National Film Centre of Latvia in the spring of 2021.

The premiere of Flow is expected to take place in 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dream Well Studio (Latvia)

Matīss Kaža: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Sacrebleu Productions (France)

CINÉ-LIT­TÉ Productions (Germany)

Cast:

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Scriptwriters: Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens

Animators: Gints Zilbalodis

Composer: Gints Zilbalodis

Production designer: Gints Zilbalodis