VILNIUS: The fourth season of the Netflix drama Stranger Things starring Winona Ryder will be shot in Vilnius with Baltic Film Services servicing.
Active preparations are underway and equipment is being installed at the Lukiškės prison, one of the Vilnius locations used for the shooting. Located in central Vilnius, the Lukiškės prison complex includes a hospital and an Orthodox church. It was built in the early 20th century and it was put on the list of the country's cultural heritage in 2002. The prison closed in the summer of 2019.
Netflix's award-winning science fiction series Stranger Things is set in Indiana and has so far been shot in Georgia, USA. Season three concludes with scenes set in a prison. The series is created by American film and television writers, directors and producers Duffer Brothers.
The cast includes David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink.
One of the biggest international projects shot in Lithuania in recent years has been the nuclear disaster miniseries Chernobyl (HBO/Sky Television) directed by Johan Renck and serviced by Baltic Film Services, which for its most part was filmed in Vilnius and around Lithuania's decommissioned nuclear power plant in Visaginas. Apart from Chernobyl, Vilnius has recently hosted film crews working on: Netflix's to-be-released The Last Czars directed by Adrian McDowall and Gareth Tunley, produced by Netflix and serviced by Baltic Film Services, BBC’s War and Peace directed by Tom Harper, and HBO/Sky’s miniseries Catherine the Great directed by Philip Martin and serviced by Baltic Film Services. All these projects used the tax incentive scheme.
The tax incentives scheme became operational in Lithuania in January 2014 and increased from 20 to 30% in 2018.