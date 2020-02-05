VILNIUS: The documentary The Earth Is Blue as an Orange by Iryna Tsilyk, which received the Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, has been picked up by the French CAT&Docs.
The film has also been selected for the Generation 14plus section at the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, which will take off on 20 February 2020.
The Earth is Blue as an Orange is a story about a family living in the front-line warzone of Donbas, Ukraine. While the outside world is made of bombings and chaos, single mother Anna and her four children have managed to keep their house a safe haven, full of life and full of light.
The film is a coproduction between the Ukrainian company Albatros Communicos and Lithuania‘s Moonmakers. It was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre as a minority coproduction and also by the Ukrainian State Agency, along with IDFA Bertha Fund - Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe - International Co-production. It was the first time a Lithuanian coproduction project has been supported by IDFA Bertha Fund Europe.