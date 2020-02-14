VILNIUS: Lithuanian director Romas Zabarauskas has completed postproduction on his third feature film, the gay romantic drama The Lawyer / Advokatas, which was shot on location in Vilnius and Belgrade. Wide Management is handling the sales and will showcase the film at the European Film Market (20-27 February 2020) in Berlin.
The Lawyer is a love story between two men - A Lithuanian lawyer (played by Eimutis Kvoščiauskas) and a Syrian refugee stuck in Belgrade (played by Turkish actor Doğaç Yıldız). The cast includes Darya Ekamasova, Denisas Kolomyckis, Danilas Pavilionis, Neringa Bulotaite and Aiste Dirziute.
The Lawyer is produced by the director himself throught the Lithuanian outfit Naratyvas. He teamed up with Serbia‘s Film Road Production for the Serbian shooting.
The budget is 314,300 EUR. The project is supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre. It has also benefited from the Lithuanian Tax Incentive scheme.
The film was shot from 15 March to 11 April 2019 and it will be released in Lithuania in September 2020.
Romas Zabarauskas‘ short film Porno Melodrama was the first gay themed short film produced in the Baltic states and it was selected for the Berlinale Panorama 2011.
Production Information:
Naratyvas (Lithuania)
Credits:
Director: Romas Zabarauskas
Screenwriter: Romas Zabarauskas
DoP: Narvydas Naujalis
Composer: Ieva Marija Baranauskaite
Editor: Ieva Veiveryte
Cast: Eimutis Kvoščiauskas, Dogac Yildiz, Darya Ekamasova, Denisas Kolomyckis, Danilas Pavilionis, Neringa Bulotaite, Aiste Dirziute, Naglis Bierancas, Simonas Mozura, Clotilde Rigaud, Aiste Gramantaite, Jelena Stupljanin