Lithuania celebrates 10-year anniversary at EFM - Lithuanian Film Centre will once again represent Lithuanian Cinema at Berlin International Film Festival and European Film Market with 6 films in screens for public and market and newest film catalogues of films in production and coming soons. Visit Lithuanian Films stand at EFM / Marriott Hotel stand no 132. Representatives from the Lithuanian Film Centre, as well as over 70 Lithuanian film professionals (producers, directors, critics) will be available for meetings February 20 – 27.
WHAT'S NEW FROM LITHUANIA?
Our new film catalogues will give a good overview of the films produced in 2019-2020. Paper copies will be available at our stand but you are welcome to read them online as well:
Lithuanian Fiction Films 2019–2020
Lithuanian Documentary Films 2020–2019
Lithuanian Animation and VR Films 2016–2020
Lithuanian Film Centre at European Film Market:
Rolandas Kvietkauskas (Director) This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Irma Šimanskytė (Head of Department of Film Production) This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Dovilė Butnoriūtė (Head of Department of Film Promotion, Information and Heritage) This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Simona Gaidytė (Film Programming and Promotion) This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Deimantas Saladžius (Film Tax Incentive) This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Austėja Milvydaitė (Creative Europe Desk Lithuania MEDIA Office) This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
OFFICIAL SELECTION
For the first time in history, a Lithuanian short film will compete for the Golden Bear in the main short film program Berlinale Shorts. The 13-minute story “Dummy” (lit. “Atkūrimas”) will be presented to festival guests by director Laurynas Bareiša. Lithuanian short films have made it to the festival’s program in the past as well, but it’s the first time when it is selected for the main competition.
Screenings:
23.02.2020 14:00 Cubix 6 (Press Screening)
25.02.2020 21:30 Cubix 9 (Premiere)
27.02.2020 17:00 Colosseum 1
27.02.2020 21:00 Moviemento (Berlinale Shorts Go Kiez)
28.02.2020 13:30 Zoo Palast 3
28.02.2020 16:30 CinemaxX 3
Lithuanian/Ukrainian coproduction “Earth Is Blue as an Orange” directed by Ukrainian Iryna Tsilyk and produced by Lithuanian Giedrė Žickytė will have its premiere at Berlinale Generations. The documentary won the Best Director award in Sundance's World Cinema Documentary Competition.
Screenings:
25.02.2020 14:30 Zoo Palast 1 (Premiere)
27.02.2020 16:15 Zoo Palast 2
28.02.2020 17:00 CinemaxX 1
01.03.2020 17:00 Cubix 8
LITHUANIA AT EUROPEAN FILM MARKET
This year Lithuania celebrates a decade at EFM and greets its visitors with a slogan Challenge Accepted! The main message focuses on benefits of shooting in Lithuania and a successful tax incentives scheme. In 2019 Lithuania extended the scheme for another five years and increased the incentive up to 30%. It has already attracted such industry giants as HBO and Netflix. The award-winning miniseries “Chernobyl” has also contributed to promoting Lithuania as a great shooting location.
LITHUANIAN FILMS AT MARKET SCREENINGS
“Motherland” (dir. Tomas Vengris, prod. Uljana Kim, Roberts Vinovskis, Sebastian Weyland, Knut Jäger, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, sales agent: ALPHA VIOLET, +33 1 4797 3984)
Screenings:
12 20.02 13:10 CinemaxX
“Issak” (dir. Jurgis Matulevičius, prod. Stasys Baltakis, sales agent: FILM JAM, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., +370 605 07 462)
Screenings:
24.02.2020 18:30 CinemaxX 15
“The Castle” (dir. Lina Lužytė, proc. Kęstutis Drazdauskas, David Collins, sales agent: WIDE, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., +33 1 53 95 04 64)
Screenings:
22.02.2020 14:10 CinemaxX 18
“The Lawyer” (dir. And prod. Romas Zabarauskas, sales agent: WIDE, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., +33153950464)
Screenings:
15 22.02 10:50 CinemaxX
LITHUANIANS AT BERLINALE TALENTS
Mantas Zemleckas (actor and composer);
Saulius Baradinskas (director and screenwriter);
Iveta Macevičiūtė (sound designer)
For more information visit Lithuanian Films stand at EFM / Marriott Hotel stand no 132.