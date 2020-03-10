VILNIUS: Meeting Point Vilnius, which was scheduled to take place 30 March – 1 April 2020 has been cancelled to protect the safety of participants amid coronavirus threat. However, the Vilnius International Film Festival - Kino Pavasaris will take place as planned from 19 March to 2 April 2020.
“In order to ensure the safety of our viewers, we have come to a mutual agreement with filmmakers who reside in coronavirus hotbed areas to cancel their visits. During the festival, premises will be ventilated and disinfected. Festivalgoers will receive refunds if screenings are canceled,” Algirdas Ramaška, CEO of Vilnius IFF said in a statement.
