VILNIUS: Lithuanian government has decided to close cinemas from 13 to 27 March 2020. Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris will be held online from 19 March to 2 April 2020.
The Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris announced on 9 March 2020 that its 24th edition would take place, with its industry segment Meeting Point Vilnius cancelled, but the State Emergency Situation Commission decided to suspend activities in all educational, cultural, sports and leisure establishments in the country from 13 to 27 March 2020.
The decision to close cinemas will strongly impact the box office, which has been dominated lately by the Lithuanian production Imported Groom / Importinis jaunikis, directed by Simonas Aškelavičius (produced and distributed Acme Film). The film has had 113,442 admissions since its opening on 31 January 2020.
To date, three cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed across Lithuania.