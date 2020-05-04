FESTIVALS: Vilnius International Short Film Festival Open for Submissions

VILNIUS: The Vilnius International Short Film Festival is now inviting filmmakers to submit films to the 14th edition and its two competition programmes – International and National. Filmmakers can submit fiction, documentary, animation, experimental and hybrid genre films of up to 30 minutes, completed after January 2019. Submission deadline: 31 July 2020. Films can be submitted via the www.shortfilmdepot.com platform.

„We are preparing for the festival so far and we are really optimistic, we don't even want to give in to the idea that cinemas may still be closed early next year. If that were to happen, then based on the experience of colleagues at other international film festivals, we would move most of the festival programme to online platforms, and perhaps consider some outdoor film viewing initiatives, such as outdoor advertising video screens or drive-in cinemas,“ said festival managing director Rimante Daugelaite.

The Vilnius International Short Film Festival (VISFF) is one of the biggest short film festivals in the Baltic countries. Established in 2006, VISFF has become an unique platform in Lithuania, screening not only European but also global professional short films made by the upcoming generation of talented filmmakers. The 14th edition of Vilnius International Short Film Festival will take place 14 - 17 January 2021

The Vilnius International Short Film Festival holds International and National short film competitions. The selected films are considered by an International Jury. VISFF organises its International Competition with three awards: Best Short Fiction, Best Short Documentary and Best Short Animation; and National Competition with the Best Lithuanian Short Film award.

VISFF is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency LITHUANIAN SHORTS, and the main sponsor is the Lithuanian Film Centre.