VILNIUS: The second edition of the Baltic short film script development residency Baltic Shorts Residency has announced the selection of three short film projects from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The films will be developed during a three-week residency in June 2020 in the Lithuanian town of Kintai.

The selected participants are Latvian filmmaker Raitis Abele with the project Tool, Lithuanian emerging film director Jorūnė Greičiūtė with the project The Trip, and Estonian scriptwriter Jaanika Arum with the project Skin of a Mandarin.

More than 30 applications were received. The Baltic Shorts Residency is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency - Lithuanian Shorts.