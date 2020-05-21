Baltic Pitching Forum Accepts Short Film Projects Applications

VILNIUS: The 8th Baltic Pitching Forum announced its call for short film projects, which will be accepted until 2 August 2020. The forum will take place 8 to 10 October in Vilnius. Projects from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, along with this year’s guest country Poland, are eligible.

The event will invite twelve short film projects (three from each country) to a three-day training which concludes with pitching in front of a panel of invited experts.

Eligible applicants will be film directors and/or producers who have finished at least one short film project and are developing a new project which meets these criteria: fiction, animation or hybrid genre, is in the development stage, up to 30 minutes and aimed at an international audience.

All participants will have online consultations with the scriptwriting expert Wim Vanacker (France) at the beginning of September. The participants will be tutored by pitching trainer and artistic adviser Gabriele Brunnenmeyer (Germany).

Two projects will have the opportunity to attend the coproduction forum at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, and the European Short Pitch, scriptwriting workshop in residency and a coproduction forum, and one will receive the newly launched Baltic Producers MEDIA Award initiated by the Creative Europe MEDIA Offices in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.