FESTIVALS: Scanorama 2020 Accepts Submissions

VILNIUS: The European Film Forum Scanorama 2020 has announced that it will proceed as scheduled and opened its call for submissions. The festival will take place 5-22 November 2020.

Filmmakers from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and Germany who have not made their first full-length feature are invited to submit films to the international short competition programme "New Baltic Cinema". Since the aim of the programme is not only discovering, but also stimulating emerging talents, two prizes are awarded in the competition: one for the Best Lithuanian Short (with a 3,000 EUR prize) and one for the Best Film of the programme (with 5,000 EUR).

Considering that film production was suspended and postponed due to COVID-19, filmmakers can submit all genres and forms, including feature, animation, documentary, and experimental films of up to 45 minutes, created not earlier than in 2018 and not shown online or at another Lithuanian festival or in cinemas.

„Today we are living in very challenging and uncertain times, but we trust that this may be the beginning of bright changes. We are not stopping Scanorama's activities and will work intensively, seeking to present to our viewers the most interesting and valuable films. Therefore, the role of the "New Baltic Cinema" competition programme this year is really special – it’s not only an invitation for young talents, but also an encouragement for the film community to stay united and strong,“ said the director of the festival Grazina Arlickaite.

The deadline for submissions is 3 August 2020.

New Baltic Cinema contact: e-mail: