PRODUCTION: Lithuanian/Norwegian Burial in Production

VILNIUS: Just a Moment is producing Burial, the debut feature length creative documentary from the internationally awarded Lithuanian artist Emilija Škarnulytė. The project participated in the Eurimages Lab Project Award presentation at the online edition of Karlovy Vary Eastern Promises on 8 July 2020.

Just a Moment's producer Dagne Vildziunaite said the film still has a few days of shooting left, but they are now working on the first rough cut. The producers are looking to fill a 58,000 EUR gap in financing, but expect to have the film completed in 2021. The film is a coproduction with Norway’s Mer Film.

The director, whose short films have been shown at some of the world’s most prestigious art museums, set the film at a nuclear power plant, similar to that in Chernobyl. She told the attendees that her grandmother lost her eyesight due to the Chernobyl disaster.

The 70-minute film is a reflection on the effect of nuclear power, and looks at its impact from the archeological perspective of a visitor from the future. The journey goes from an Etruscan burial site to New Mexico, which was the site of the world’s first nuclear test. The sequences presented are notable for their striking visual images and minimalist soundscape. The film is shot in English.

Production Information:

Just a Moment (Lithuania)

Mer Film (Norway)

Credits:

Director: Emilija Škarnulytė

Scriptwriter: Emilija Škarnulytė

Producer: Dagne Vildziunaite

DoP: Eitvydas Doskus