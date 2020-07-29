PRODUCTION: Spanish /French/Lithuanian Coproduction Three in Preparation

VILNIUS: Lithuania’s Čiobreliai/ M-Films is coproducing Juanjo‘s Gimenez debut feature Three / Tres, which wills tart shooting in Spain in September 2020. The film is a Spanish/French/Lithuanian coproduction. Juanjo Gimenez won the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival with his short film Timecode (2016).

The Spanish company Frida Films is producing and the French Manny Films is the second coproducer.

A fantasy-tinged social parable, Three tells the story of a female sound designer who spends many hours alone, recording foley effects, editing and mixing. The studio is her last refuge: a place where she can avoid dealing with her broken relationships with an ex-partner, an elderly mother and a co-worker. But gradually she will start to be out-of-sync. Like a badly synched film, her brain is begining to process sound later than images.

The cast has not yet been announced.

The project received a development support from the ICEC – Catalonia regional fund and it is also supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre as a minority coproduction with 43.000 EUR as well as by Eurimages with 300,000 EUR. The budget is 1,944,076 EUR.

The film will be shot for over seven weeks in Barcelona and Galicia.

The French company Le Pacte is handling the sales.

Production information:

Producer

Frida Films (Spain)

Coproducers

Manny Films (France)

M-Films (Lithuania)

Credits:

Director: Juanjo Gímenez

Scriptwriter: Juanjo Gímenez