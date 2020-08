VILNIUS: Lithuanian cinematographer Saulius Lukoševičius won the best Cinematography Award for the Italian/Lithuanian short film Unfolded, directed by Cristina Picchi, at the Rhode Island International Film Festival, qualifying the film for Oscar consideration.

The film tells a story of a woman who, after a sleepless night, leaves her house determined to put an end to her tormented relationship. But some memories are not so easy to leave behind. An intimate portrait of a soul suspended between the cathartic power of a new chance and the nostalgia of an unretrievable past.

The film was produced by Italian production company Redibis Film and coproduced by Lithuanian INSCRIPT (Lukas Trimonis), and partially financed by the Lithuanian Film Center.