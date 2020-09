VILNIUS: A recently restored version of the 1964 film The Girl and the Echo directed by Arūnas Žebriūnas opened in 16 cinemas in France on 2 September 2020. It will be released in another nine cities in France over the next six weeks.

Žebriūnas’s 1968 film The Beauty was released in a French-subtitled version in 2018.

The release of the film was made possible through collaboration with the Lithuanian Film Centre, and the restoration was carried out by the Latvian company Locomotive Classics.

The film is one of five Lithuanian classic films on the Locarno digital film platform “Heritage Online” and open for worldwide distribution.