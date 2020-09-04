Baltic Pitching Forum 2020 Announces Participants

VILNIUS: Poland will be the guest country at the eighth edition of the Baltic Pitching Forum ( BPF ), taking place 8 – 10 October 2020. A total of 12 projects have been selected for the 2020 online event, including three each from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland.

Rimantė Daugėlaitė-Cegelskienė, Head of the Baltic Pitching Forum and Lithuanian Shorts, which organises BPF, said: “With the forum taking place online this year, we are looking at it as a possibility to present new Baltic talents and their short film projects to a wider audience.” This year saw a record number of submissions.

The BPF consists of an online script consultation and a 3-day training and pitching event under the guidance of pitching trainer and artistic adviser Gabriele Brunnenmeyer.

As in previous editions, two projects (originating from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia) will end up with the opportunity of visiting Euro Connection at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, or the European Short Pitch scriptwriting workshop. One project will receive a newly launched monetary prize, the Baltic Producers MEDIA Award, initiated by the Creative Europe MEDIA Offices in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The twelve projects include seven fiction, one mockumentary, and four short animated films.

The selected projects are:

Keyhole (Estonia)

Writer: Juri Krutii

Producer: Nell Cunningham

Rabbit Hole (Estonia)

Writer: Ragne Mandri

Producer: Laura Garcia Baeza

Skin of a Mandarin (Estonia)

Writer: Jaanika Arum

Producer: Tiina Savi

Tool (Latvia)

Writer: Danas Bereznickas

Producer: Gabia Budreckyte

Elk (Latvia)

Writer Lauris Abele

Producer Sintija Heine

The Man Who Scooped the Sea (Latvia)

Director: Zurab Dzhidzhilava

Producer: Zurab Dzhidzhilava

Bruno (Lithuania)

Writer: Danas Bereznickas

Producer: Gabia Budreckyte

The One Who Knows (Lithuania)

Writer: Egle Davidavice

Producer: Agne Adomene

Tell It to My Heart (Lithuania)

Writer: Elena Rozukaite

Producer Gabriele Miseviciute

Team Building (Poland)

Writer: Mateusz Pacewicz

Producer: Ludka Kieczak

Dessert Dachshund (Poland)

Writer: Betina Bozek

Producer: Aneta Zagorska, Robert Sowa

Ebony (Poland)

Writer: Karolina Zebrowska

Producer: Shruti Sidhan