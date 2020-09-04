Baltic Pitching Forum 2020 Announces Participants

Rimantė Daugėlaitė-Cegelskienė, Head of the Baltic Pitching Forum and Lithuanian Shorts, which organises BPF, said: “With the forum taking place online this year, we are looking at it as a possibility to present new Baltic talents and their short film projects to a wider audience.” This year saw a record number of submissions.
The BPF consists of an online script consultation and a 3-day training and pitching event under the guidance of pitching trainer and artistic adviser Gabriele Brunnenmeyer.
As in previous editions, two projects (originating from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia) will end up with the opportunity of visiting Euro Connection at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, or the European Short Pitch scriptwriting workshop. One project will receive a newly launched monetary prize, the Baltic Producers MEDIA Award, initiated by the Creative Europe MEDIA Offices in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
The twelve projects include seven fiction, one mockumentary, and four short animated films.
The selected projects are:
Keyhole (Estonia)
Writer: Juri Krutii
Producer: Nell Cunningham
Rabbit Hole (Estonia)
Writer: Ragne Mandri
Producer: Laura Garcia Baeza
Skin of a Mandarin (Estonia)
Writer: Jaanika Arum
Producer: Tiina Savi
Tool (Latvia)
Writer: Danas Bereznickas
Producer: Gabia Budreckyte
Elk (Latvia)
Writer Lauris Abele
Producer Sintija Heine
The Man Who Scooped the Sea (Latvia)
Director: Zurab Dzhidzhilava
Producer: Zurab Dzhidzhilava
Bruno (Lithuania)
Writer: Danas Bereznickas
Producer: Gabia Budreckyte
The One Who Knows (Lithuania)
Writer: Egle Davidavice
Producer: Agne Adomene
Tell It to My Heart (Lithuania)
Writer: Elena Rozukaite
Producer Gabriele Miseviciute
Team Building (Poland)
Writer: Mateusz Pacewicz
Producer: Ludka Kieczak
Dessert Dachshund (Poland)
Writer: Betina Bozek
Producer: Aneta Zagorska, Robert Sowa
Ebony (Poland)
Writer: Karolina Zebrowska
Producer: Shruti Sidhan