PRODUCTION: Lithuanian/Polish/German 9th Step in Production

VILNIUS: Lithuanian director Irma Pužauskaitė is currently shooting her debut feature 9th Step / 9-as žingsnis. The shooting should have started in April, but was postponed due Covid-19 until September, 2020. The shooting is expected to wrap in October.

The plot follows Linas who is slowly recovering from a long addiction. Eve, his teenage daughter who just moved in with him, hides her teenage angst with a growing passion for music. Her best friend Maya is looking for her first big love story. When the relationship between these three lost souls turns too intimate, traditional roles get mixed up and each of them has to face the very issues they have buried for too long.

Eglė Vertelytė penned the script, DoP Jacek Podgorski brings the best of the Polish school, and the main characters are played by Valentinas Novopolskij, Gerda Čiuraitė, Angelina Daukaitė, Marius Repšys, and Lina Rastokaitė.

The project, produced by Lithuania‘s IN SCRIPT, participated in the Ekran+ programme, later was presented at cocoPitch in 2018 and won one of the pitching awards. The project will be presented at the European Works in Progress.

With an estimated budget of 560,000 EUR, 9th Step is mainly financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre with help from the tax incentive in Lithuania.

The expected release date is the spring of 2021.

Production information:

IN SCRIPT

Credits:

Director Irma Pužauskaitė

Script: Eglė Vertelytė

DoP: Jacek Podgorski

Production Designer: Ramūnas Rastauskas

Cast:Valentinas Novopolskij, Gerda Čiuraitė, Angelina Daukaitė, Marius Repšys, Lina Rastokaitė

Producer: Lukas Trimonis