Baltic Pitching Forum 2020 Announces Winners

Rimantė Daugėlaitė-Cegelskienė, Head of the Baltic Pitching Forum and Lithuanian Shorts, said in a statement, “We’re so happy that so many people responded in a positive way to our move online and that we were able to bring the spirit of inclusiveness and sharing of knowledge that makes the Baltic Pitching Forum such a special event. Despite social distancing we all managed to come together and share in some wonderful pitches alongside some invaluable insights into the film industry from our panel and jury.
The winning projects are:
Invitation to participate at the as part of the 43nd Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival
Skin of a Mandarin (Estonia)
Writer: Jaanika Arum
Producer: Tiina Savi
Invitation to the international scriptwriting workshop and coproduction event “European Short Pitch 2021” organised by “Nisi Masa – European Network of Young Cinema”
The One Who Knows (Lithuania)
Writer: Egle Davidavice
Producer: Agne Adomene
The Baltic Producers MEDIA Award, a prize of 1,000 EUR
The Man Who Scooped the Sea (Latvia)
Director: Zurab Dzhidzhilava
Producer: Zurab Dzhidzhilava
The Baltic Producers’ Jury Special Mention
Team Building (Poland)
Writer: Mateusz Pacewicz
Producer: Ludka Kieczak