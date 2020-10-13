Baltic Pitching Forum 2020 Announces Winners

VILNIUS: Short film projects from each of the four participating countries (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and 2020 guest country Poland) won the awards handed out at the conclusion of the Eighth Baltic Pitching Forum ( BPF ), that took place online on 10 October 2020.

Rimantė Daugėlaitė-Cegelskienė, Head of the Baltic Pitching Forum and Lithuanian Shorts, said in a statement, “We’re so happy that so many people responded in a positive way to our move online and that we were able to bring the spirit of inclusiveness and sharing of knowledge that makes the Baltic Pitching Forum such a special event. Despite social distancing we all managed to come together and share in some wonderful pitches alongside some invaluable insights into the film industry from our panel and jury.

The winning projects are:

Invitation to participate at the as part of the 43nd Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival

Skin of a Mandarin (Estonia)

Writer: Jaanika Arum

Producer: Tiina Savi

Invitation to the international scriptwriting workshop and coproduction event “European Short Pitch 2021” organised by “Nisi Masa – European Network of Young Cinema”

The One Who Knows (Lithuania)

Writer: Egle Davidavice

Producer: Agne Adomene

The Baltic Producers MEDIA Award, a prize of 1,000 EUR

The Man Who Scooped the Sea (Latvia)

Director: Zurab Dzhidzhilava

Producer: Zurab Dzhidzhilava

The Baltic Producers’ Jury Special Mention

Team Building (Poland)

Writer: Mateusz Pacewicz

Producer: Ludka Kieczak