FESTIVALS: Germany's A Blink of an Eye Wins Scanorama New Baltic Cinema Short Film Competition

The winning film, selected from 18 films representing 9 Baltic Sea region countries, received a prize worth 5,000 EUR.
The New Baltic Cinema short film competition jury also elected It‘s Alright / Viskas gerai by Jorūnė Greičiūtė as the best Lithuanian short film. The film, produced by Viktorija Akavickaitė and Zbigniev Bartoševič, received a prize of 3,000 EUR.
Scanorama held its closing ceremony online on 22 November.
Best Short Film:
A Blink of an Eye (Germany)
Directed by Kiana Naghshineh
Best Lithuanian Short Film:
It‘s Alright (Lithuania)
Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė
Producers: Viktorija Akavickaitė, Zbigniev Bartoševič
Special Jury Mention:
Mamanam (Germany)
Directed by Linda-Schiwa Klinkhammer