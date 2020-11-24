FESTIVALS: Germany's A Blink of an Eye Wins Scanorama New Baltic Cinema Short Film Competition

A Blink Of An Eye by Kiana Naghshineh

VILNIUS: The German animated short film A Blink of an Eye / Augenblicke by Kiana Naghshineh won the best film prize in the New Baltic Cinema competition of the European Film Forum Scanorama , which opened on 4 November 2020 in Vilnius and transferred to the virtual Scanorama cinema platform on 7 November.

The winning film, selected from 18 films representing 9 Baltic Sea region countries, received a prize worth 5,000 EUR.

The New Baltic Cinema short film competition jury also elected It‘s Alright / Viskas gerai by Jorūnė Greičiūtė as the best Lithuanian short film. The film, produced by Viktorija Akavickaitė and Zbigniev Bartoševič, received a prize of 3,000 EUR.

Scanorama held its closing ceremony online on 22 November.

Best Short Film:

A Blink of an Eye (Germany)

Directed by Kiana Naghshineh

Best Lithuanian Short Film:

It‘s Alright (Lithuania)

Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė

Producers: Viktorija Akavickaitė, Zbigniev Bartoševič

Special Jury Mention:

Mamanam (Germany)

Directed by Linda-Schiwa Klinkhammer