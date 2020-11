Nova Lituania Sails Off with Six 2020 Silver Crane Awards

VILNIUS: Karolis Kaupinis's feature film Nova Lituania won awards for the Best Feature, Best Director, Best Script, Best Art Direction, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor at the Lithuanian Film and TV Silver Crane Awards, held on 22 November 2020.

The Silver Crane awards were organised after a one-year break, with nominations including films from 2019 and 2020.

The best 2019 film award went to Summer Survivors / Išgyventi vasarą directed by Marija Kavtaradzė. The film also won the best actress Silver Crane for Indrė Patkauskaitė and the audience award.

The awards are organised by the Audiovisual Works Copyright Association (AVAKA). The ceremony was broadcast by TV3.

The Golden Crane Award for a distinguished filmmaker for lifetime achievement in Lithuanian filmmaking was presented posthumously to the producer Kęstutis Petrulis, who died in July and who produced over 40 Lithuanian feature and documentary films, including Votex / Duburys (2019) by director Gytis Lukšas, Garden of Eden / Edeno sodas (2015) by director Algimantas Puipa, Purple Fog / Purpurinis rūkas (2019) by director Raimundas Banionis.

The complete list of winners follows:

Best Feature Film 2019:

Summer Survivors / Išgyventi vasarą (Lithuania)

Directed by Marija Kavtaradzė

Produced by M-Films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Feature Film 2020:

Nova Lituania (Lithuania)

Directed by Karolis Kaupinis

Produced by M-Films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Short Film:

Community Gardens / Kolektyviniai sodai (Lithuania)

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Produced by Viktorija Seniut

Best Documentary Film:

Animus Animalis (a story about People, Animals, and Things) / Animus Animalis (istorija apie žmones, žvėris ir daiktus) (Lithuania)

Directed by Aistė Žegulytė

Produced by Meno avilys, in cooperation with Kinolab and Kinfo

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Animated Film:

The Juggler / Žonglierius (Lithuania, France)

Directed by Skirmanta Jakaitė

Produced by Agnė Adomėnė, Delphine Schmit

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre



Best Directing:

Nova Lituania

Directed by Karolis Kaupinis

Best Cinematographer:

Narvydas Naujalis for Isaac / Izaokas (Lithuania)

Directed by Jurgis Matulevičius

Produced by Film Jam

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Composer:

Agnė Matulevičiūtė, Domas Strupinskas for Isaac

Best Sound Direction:

Jonas Maksvytis for Animus Animalis

Best Actor:

Valentinas Novopolskis for Oleg (Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, France)

Directed by Juris Kursietis

Coproduced by InScript

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Actress:

Indrė Patkauskaitė for Summer Survivors

Best Supporting Actor:

Vaidotas Martinaitis for Nova Lituania

Best Supporting Actress:

Rasa Samuolytė for Nova Lituania

Best Script:

Nova Lituania

Best Editing:

Mikas Žukauskas for Animus Animalis

Best Art Direction:

Audrius Dumikas for Nova Lituania

The Audience Award:

Summer Survivors

Directed by Marija Kavtaradzė

Best coproduction:

Oleg (Latvia, Lithuania, Belgium, France)

Directed by Juris Kursietis

Coproduced by InScript

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Life Achievement Golden Crane:

Producer Kęstutis Petrulis

Green Crane for environmental film:

Acid Forest / Rūgštus miškas (Lithuania)

Directed by Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė

Produced by Neon realism

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Crane Egg for Best Student Film 2019:

When Children Come Home / Nacionalinės premijos laureatų vaikai (Lithuania)

Directed by Kamilė Milašiūtė

Produced by LMTA, Filmai iš toli

Crane Egg for Best Student Film 2020:

Family Unit / Šeima (Lithuania)

Directed by Titas Laucius

Produced by Klementina Remeikaitė