Lithuanian Film Tax Incentives Programme Flourished in 2020

VILNIUS: Producers taking advantage of Lithuania’s eight-year-old Film Tax Incentive received 11.3 m EUR for film production in 2020, according to the Lithuanian Film Centre . International film productions spent almost 2 m EUR in Lithuania during 2020.

The funding went to 58 films, among them 37 domestic productions, nine coproductions, and 12 foreign productions. The largest amount of 1.4 m EUR went to the Swedish crime series With One Eye Open, with production in Lithuania handled by UAB Paprika Filmai.

Domestic productions received 2.5 m EUR in 2020, which accounts for almost half of all funding for domestic productions in the entire eight years of the programme.

The main source of the uptick is attributed to the increase in the percentage allowed for the tax incentives, rising from 20 percent to 30 percent in 2019.